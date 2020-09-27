 Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan Wolverines Football TE Commit Marlin Klein
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-27 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan TE Commit Marlin Klein

German tight end Marlin Klein is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
German tight end Marlin Klein is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with new 2022 Michigan tight end commit Marlin Klein on this week's show.

Listen to the episode below.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}