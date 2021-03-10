 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Commit Tay'Shawn Trent
Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan WR Commit Tay'Shawn Trent

Four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with new four-star Michigan wide receiver commit Tay'Shawn Trent and shares his thoughts from the road.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

{{ article.author_name }}