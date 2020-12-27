 Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With New Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting OL Commit Connor Jones
football

Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With New Michigan OL Commit Connor Jones

Colorado offensive lineman Connor Jones is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Colorado offensive lineman Connor Jones is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with three-star 2022 Michigan offensive line commit Connor Jones and breaks down the Wolverines' newest commits.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

