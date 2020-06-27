 Q&A With Top Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting WR Target Xavier Worthy
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-27 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Top Michigan WR Target Xavier Worthy

California wide receiver Xavier Worthy holds an offer Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
California wide receiver Xavier Worthy holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with top 2021 wide receiver target Xavier Worthy on this week's show.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

