 Recapping A Busy Signing Day For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Recapping A Busy Signing Day For Michigan

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards has signed with Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards has signed with Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland recaps a busy National Signing Day for Michigan that saw the Wolverines land a big fish and keep the majority of its class intact.

Listen to the show below.


