 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Road Thoughts; Big Week For 2022 Targets
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-06 14:42:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Road Thoughts; Big Week For 2022 Targets

Ohio wide receiver Markus Allen is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Ohio wide receiver Markus Allen is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on Michigan commits from the road and looks ahead to 2022 recruiting

Listen to the podcast below.



---

