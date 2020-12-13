 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Tavierre Dunlap Q&A, Latest NSD Buzz
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 18:39:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Tavierre Dunlap Q&A, Latest NSD Buzz

Texas running back Tavierre Dunlap is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Texas running back Tavierre Dunlap is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with three-star Michigan running back commit Tavierre Dunlap and shares the latest ahead of National Signing Day.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

