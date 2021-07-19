 Recruiting Podcast: Thoughts On Every New Michigan Wolverines Football Commit
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Thoughts On Every New Michigan Commit

Four-star defensive back Myles Pollard is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Four-star defensive back Myles Pollard is committed to Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on every recruit that has committed to Michigan this summer.

Listen to this week's episode below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}