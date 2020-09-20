 Recruiting Podcast: What Extended Dead Period Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-20 13:36:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: What Extended Dead Period Means For Michigan

Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on the extended dead period and recaps a busy recruiting week for Michigan.

Listen to the podcast below.


