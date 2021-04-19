 Recruiting Podcast: Where Does Michigan Wolverines Football Stand With Five-Star DT Walter Nolen?
football

Recruiting Podcast: Where Does U-M Stand With Five-Star DT Walter Nolen?

Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on the race for five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen and more.

Listen to this week's show below.


---

