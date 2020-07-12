 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Xavier Worthy Breakdown, Ohio Recap
Recruiting Podcast: Xavier Worthy Breakdown, Ohio Recap

California wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
California wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland breaks down new Michigan wide receiver commit Xavier Worthy and talks about his swing through Ohio.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

