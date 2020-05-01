Recruiting Snapshot: Michigan Wolverines
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class toward the top of the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Michigan Wolverines.
MICHIGAN
Current rank: No. 6
Number of commits: 11
Top commits: Four-star QB J.J. McCarthy (No. 31), Four-star OT Giovanni El-Hadi (No. 49), Four-star TE Louis Hansen (No. 66)
Top targets: Four-star OL Rocco Spindler (No. 55), Four-star RB Donovan Edwards (No. 59), Four-star OT Drew Kendall (No. 63)
LOCAL REACTION
“This cycle has been all over the map. The Wolverines hold commitments from five Rivals250 prospects, but also took early commitments from lower-end guys like Casey Phinney and Dominick Giudice — two takes that surprised most.
"May could be a strong month for Michigan. Rivals100 prospects Junior Colson and Drew Kendall will likely announce, and Michigan is in a very strong position to land both.
"Michigan needs to close with Rivals100 recruits Spindler, Edwards, Rayshaun Benny and Thomas Fidone. Those guys are the very top-of-the-board targets and will shape the class and determine where Michigan sits in the rankings when they matter the most, in December." – EJ Holland, TheWolverine.com
NATIONAL REACTION
"Michigan has struggled recruiting its own state in recent years, but kicked off this class with a local Rivals100 offensive lineman in El-Hadi and recently added four-star offensive center Raheem Anderson from pipeline program Detroit Cass Tech. The biggest get so far, though, is quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is not only an outstanding talent, but has proven to be a very valuable recruit-recruiter.
"How this Michigan class finishes depends largely on how it does with its top targets in-region, and that is an area the Wolverines have struggled. Last year they only signed a total of five Midwest prospects in a 23-man class, but Jim Harbaugh and staff have to do better in 2021 or the class ranking will plummet.” – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst