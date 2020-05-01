MICHIGAN

LOCAL REACTION

“This cycle has been all over the map. The Wolverines hold commitments from five Rivals250 prospects, but also took early commitments from lower-end guys like Casey Phinney and Dominick Giudice — two takes that surprised most. "May could be a strong month for Michigan. Rivals100 prospects Junior Colson and Drew Kendall will likely announce, and Michigan is in a very strong position to land both.

"Michigan needs to close with Rivals100 recruits Spindler, Edwards, Rayshaun Benny and Thomas Fidone. Those guys are the very top-of-the-board targets and will shape the class and determine where Michigan sits in the rankings when they matter the most, in December." – EJ Holland, TheWolverine.com

