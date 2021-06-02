 Recruits React to 'Detroit Day' At Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-02 21:51:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Top In-State Recruits React to 'Detroit Day' At Michigan

Four-star defensive tackle Deone Walker holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Four-star defensive tackle Deone Walker holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has reactions from top in-state recruits following their visits to Michigan for Detroit Day.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}