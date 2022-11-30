News More News
Redshirt Tracker: Where Michigan's freshmen class stands at end of season

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@trevormccue
With the 2022 season coming to a close let's take a look at where Michigan's freshman class stands with potential redshirts.

The NCAA changed the redshirt rule in 2018 to allow freshman to compete in up to 4 games, regular season and postseason included, and still preserve their redshirt.

A pretty impressive list of six freshmen who have played in every game for the Wolverines. Should not be any shocks here, as each were valuable contributors.
DT Mason Graham
DT Kenneth Grant
DB Will Johnson
TE Colston Loveland
EDGE Derrick Moore
LB Jimmy Rolder

Two Wolverines played in all but one game.
WR Darrius Clemons
RB CJ Stokes

Beyond that, the other two freshman WR each played in more than 4 games, burning their redshirts.
WR Amorion Walker
WR Tyler Morris

Two other Wolverines have played in exactly 4 games and because postseason games count against the rule, if they were to play again they would burn their redshirt.
DB Keon Sabb
DB Kody Jones

The remaining Michigan freshman have not competed in 4 games and could theoretically play in upcoming games and preserve their redshirt.
DB Damani Dent (injured)
DB Zeke Berry
QB Alex Orji
QB Jayden Denegal
LB Deuce Spurlock
TE Marlin Klein
LB Myles Pollard
OT Connor Jones
OL Alessandro Lorenzetti
OL Andrew Gentry

You can see the full chart with each player and the number of games played listed below.


Table Name
Column 1 Column 3

Darrius Clemons

11

Will Johnson

12

Keon Sabb

4

Micah Pollard

10

Amorion Walker

6

Derrick Moore

12

Damani Dent

0

Zeke Berry

2

Alex Orji

3

Kody Jones

4

Tyler Morris

6

Jayden Denegal

1

Deuce Spurlock

2

Marlin Klein

2

Colston Loveland

12

CJ Stokes

11

Myles Pollard

2

Jimmy Rolder

12

Mason Graham

12

Connor Jones

2

Alessandro Lorenzetti

1

Andrew Gentry

2

Kenneth Grant

12

---

