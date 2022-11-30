With the 2022 season coming to a close let's take a look at where Michigan's freshman class stands with potential redshirts.

The NCAA changed the redshirt rule in 2018 to allow freshman to compete in up to 4 games, regular season and postseason included, and still preserve their redshirt.

A pretty impressive list of six freshmen who have played in every game for the Wolverines. Should not be any shocks here, as each were valuable contributors.

DT Mason Graham

DT Kenneth Grant

DB Will Johnson

TE Colston Loveland

EDGE Derrick Moore

LB Jimmy Rolder

Two Wolverines played in all but one game.

WR Darrius Clemons

RB CJ Stokes

Beyond that, the other two freshman WR each played in more than 4 games, burning their redshirts.

WR Amorion Walker

WR Tyler Morris

Two other Wolverines have played in exactly 4 games and because postseason games count against the rule, if they were to play again they would burn their redshirt.

DB Keon Sabb

DB Kody Jones

The remaining Michigan freshman have not competed in 4 games and could theoretically play in upcoming games and preserve their redshirt.

DB Damani Dent (injured)

DB Zeke Berry

QB Alex Orji

QB Jayden Denegal

LB Deuce Spurlock

TE Marlin Klein

LB Myles Pollard

OT Connor Jones

OL Alessandro Lorenzetti

OL Andrew Gentry

You can see the full chart with each player and the number of games played listed below.



