In 2018, the NCAA made a change to its redshirt rule which allows players to participate in up to 4 games and still maintain redshirt status, preserving another year of eligibility. At the halfway point of this season, let's take a look at where Michigan's 2022 freshman class fares in terms of games played and who is likely to enter 2023 as a redshirt freshman. Six games into the season and eight freshmen have played in every game for the Wolverines.

WR Darrius Clemons

DT Mason Graham

DT Kenneth Grant

DB Will Johnson

TE Colston Loveland

EDGE Derrick Moore

EDGE Micah Pollard

LB Jimmy Rolder Many of the names will not come as surprise with players like Graham, Grant, Johnson, and Moore being major contributors to the defense. Clemons has not seen the action some anticipated, but he has seen the field in each game. Loveland's role has continued to increase with Erick All missing games. Rolder has also seen an increased role with Nikhai Hill-Green still out with an injury and Michigan looking for answers at linebacker. 13 freshmen Wolverines have seen game action but not played in every game this season.

Table Name Column 1 Column 4 CJ Stokes 5* Keon Sabb 4 Amorion Walker 4 Kody Jones 3 Tyler Morris 3 Alex Orji 3 Connor Jones 2 Marlin Klein 2 Myles Pollard 2 Deuce Spurlock 2 Zeke Berry 1 Jayden Denegal 1 Andrew Gentry 1

Will they or won't they?

Stokes saw a lot of action early for Michigan, but a fumble against Maryland seems to have him in the long-term dog house. Playing 5 games means he has already exhausted his redshirt. Sabb and Walker have each played 4, meaning any more game action and they would lose their redshirt. Sabb seems likely to see the field again, but Walker may not. Michigan experimented with him at corner at one point, but it feels like unless an injury forces it, they will try to preserve his redshirt. Morris and Jones are in a similar spot to Walker, it doesn't feel likely for them to burn their redshirt unless an injury forces it. Michigan has special packages designed for Orji, so it is possible they may go to him in two more games, but seems far more likely he will save his redshirt. The only name from the group with 2 games played that could potentially see more action right now is Deuce Spurlock. Michigan doesn't have a lot of depth at LB and has struggled in different moments. We have seen Jimmy Rolder's playing time go up, so it is possible as Michigan searches for answers Spurlock may get more time.

Redshirt Safe