Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh never stops tinkering with his roster, even if the season is mere days away from beginning.

He has made several position switches that have worked out during his tenure, including Zach Gentry's move from quarterback to tight end and most famously Mike Sainristil's move from wide receiver to cornerback, which was a resounding success a season ago.

This time, he is focusing on the surplus of offensive linemen the Wolverines have at their disposal.

Harbaugh has moved Reece Atteberry from offense to defensive line as a trial period in fall camp.

According to defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, Atteberry's time spent on defense appears to be paying dividends already.

“He came in the room, what, like a week ago?” Grant said. “He’s doing really good. I think he said he played D-line in high school, but he’s already moving up on the depth chart. He’s doing really, really good."

The move was first spotted in a photo that the Wolverines released on social media, as it takes some savvy eyes to see Atteberry on the defensive line.