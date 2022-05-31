Regional Preview: How Oregon will challenge Michigan

Michigan baseball is heading to the NCAA Tournament, and on Friday, it opens up with Oregon in the Louisville regional. Assuming all of you are like me and woke up Sunday knowing absolutely nothing about Oregon baseball, let's dive in and learn about the Ducks together. Here is everything you need to know about Oregon before Friday's first pitch.



Where are the Ducks at now?

Oregon had the opposite conference tournament performance compared to Michigan, seemingly locking a spot into the NCAA tournament before the conference tournament began and losing both games to Arizona and Arizona State. The Ducks are prone to streaky runs, similar to the Wolverines. Before losing both games in the conference tournament, Oregon won seven-of-eight games. Before that streak, it lost 9-of-11 games. And before that? Winners of 8-of-9. Having lost two in a row, Michigan catches Oregon on the right "streak," according to the trends this season.

The offense

Oregon's offense is excellent at the bat-to-ball, with a team batting average ranking 18th overall at .306. However, its on-base (68th) and slugging percentage (65th) rank marginally lower than Michigan's. So while the batting average is encouraging, there isn't a ton of run production. Oregon ranks 54th in runs with 423. In that statistic, Michigan is higher than the Ducks, ranking 24th with 467. Shortstop Josh Kasevich holds down the defense at shortstop and ranks in the top-100 MLB Draft prospects. At the plate, he's hitting .303 with 40 RBIs. In Oregon's lineup, the most impactful bat is Anthony Hall, a power bat in the 2022 MLB Draft class who feasts on weaker pitching such as Michigan's. Hall has a gaudy .623 slugging percentage, a team-high 14 home runs, and can change the game in one swing. The Ducks have two batters with at least 50 RBIs, two more with over 40, three with 10+ home runs, and two with slugging percentages over .600. Oregon's offense isn't as prolific as Michigan's, but it's loud. The bats will be successful against the Wolverines' struggling arm farm, coming from a conference that unequivocally has stronger arms than the Big Ten. U-M will need to play clean defense and minimize what the Ducks can do with runners in scoring position. Eric Bakich's crew will need to be comfortable allowing runs without allowing those innings to extend. There's a big difference between a two-run inning and a four-run inning. Be comfortable with allowing a couple and keeping the game within striking distance because the "Wolves" can hit.

The arms