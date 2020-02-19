Reinstated Michigan RB Chris Evans Grateful For Second Chance
Michigan running back Chris Evans is back with the team after missing last season due to academic issues.
Evans will take part in spring ball and is expected to be a key contributor on offense after rushing for 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first three years at Michigan.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Evans at Pylon 7v7 Chicago this weekend and spoke to him about his return to Ann Arbor as well as coaching his club 7v7 team, CE Stars.
EJ: First off, let’s start with 7v7. How did you get into coaching it?
CE: It started in my hometown in Indianapolis. When I went to Michigan, I decided from there that I really wanted to do it. It grew after that. I have my silver team from Indiana and my gold team from Michigan.
EJ: You have some intriguing young talent. Can you tell me a little bit about them?
CE: Yeah, we have some 2022 and 2023 kids. We have some 2021 kids that need the spotlight. I don’t want to name any names because then I’ll have to name every name. But we have some guys with offers, and we’re trying to get the middle of the pack guys to become elite.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news