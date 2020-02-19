EJ: First off, let’s start with 7v7. How did you get into coaching it?

CE: It started in my hometown in Indianapolis. When I went to Michigan, I decided from there that I really wanted to do it. It grew after that. I have my silver team from Indiana and my gold team from Michigan.

EJ: You have some intriguing young talent. Can you tell me a little bit about them?

CE: Yeah, we have some 2022 and 2023 kids. We have some 2021 kids that need the spotlight. I don’t want to name any names because then I’ll have to name every name. But we have some guys with offers, and we’re trying to get the middle of the pack guys to become elite.