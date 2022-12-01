According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Michigan running back Blake Corum will undergo knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. M&BR has yet to confirm the news.

Corum suffered a hit to his left knee just before halftime during Michigan's game against Illinois back on Nov. 19, and the junior running back went straight into the locker room. He came back out onto the field for the second half, but carried the ball just once before heading back to the sidelines.

Corum spent much of last week preparing to play against Ohio State, and the 5-foot-8 back went through warmups during pregame in Columbus. He carried the ball twice on Michigan's first drive, but returned to the sidelines and carried the ball again.

On Wednesday afternoon, Corum was optimistic about his status for Saturday's game and the remainder of the season. After receiving treatment last week and through the early parts of this week, it seemed that there was a chance he would give it a go in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday.

"It's just a nagging pain," Corum said on an interview with Big Ten Network on Wednesday. "So I'm just, you know, we have the best trainers, I'm in there every day with them. They're getting me right. So like I said, we'll see, we'll see. If I play Saturday, whenever I'm able to play, day by day, you know. Stay with my teammates, get them right, stay in the film and then, you know, treat every game, every opportunity like it's a championship game. So I'm preparing the same each week whether I'm playing or not. So we shall see Saturday whether I'm playing or not."

Should Corum miss the rest of the season, Michigan will rely on sophomore running back Donovan Edwards. Edwards ran all over the Ohio State defense in the second half last week as he totaled 216 yards on 22 carries and found the end zone twice. He will be the team's lead back if Corum is unable to go.