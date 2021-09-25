Report Card: Grading Michigan Football In A 20-13 Win Over Rutgers

Grading Michigan football in all facets of a harder than expected win over Rutgers ...

Michigan Football Rushing Offense: D+

Back to reality ... Michigan looked outstanding in its first two drives, led by an offensive line that dominated. The Wolverines ran 15 times on a 17-play, 74-yard drive to open the game. That opened things up for the passing game, and it was humming in the second quarter. But Rutgers adjusted in the second half, bringing seven and eight defenders into the box consistently, and Michigan didn't. The Wolverines managed only seven yards in the third quarter, 28 in the fourth and 112 total. Freshman Blake Corum only averaged 3.2 yards per carry, Hassan Haskins 3.4, and explosive frosh Donovan Edwards didn't get a single carry. It's going to be a struggle against the better teams, starting next week at Wisconsin, if they don't mix it up.





Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara struggled in the second half of U-M's 20-13 win over Rutgers (AP Images)

Michigan Football Passing Offense: C-

Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara had a nice first half, the running game setting up the passing game nicely. He completed eight of 11 passes for 156 yards, including big plays of 24, 38, 23 and 51 yards, mostly to the middle of the field and looked confident. The second half was a completely different story. He got happy feet, missed open receivers and was repeatedly put in bad positions. He completed a seven-yard pass on first down for his only completion of the second half, and the Wolverines were then stoned on consecutive short yardage runs. The offensive staff had no answers for what to do in the passing game when Rutgers schemed to take away the run, and that's a concern.

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: C-

The Wolverines' interior line was gassed in the second half, and the run defense took a hit when redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross went down with a stinger. The Scarlet Knights went to more read option and spread the field, quarterback Noah Vedral averaging 4.2 yards per carry overall in moving the chains. Running back Isaiah Pacheco went over 100 (5.4 per carry) and even Kyle Monangai managed 4.4 on five carries. The Scarlet Knights ran for 72 yards on only seven carries in the fourth quarter alone in dominating U-M's front.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: C

The Wolverines gave up too much underneath on the hitch routes, and while they avoided a lot of big plays, Vedral was able to complete 18 of 31 passes for 156 yards and a score. U-M gave up passing plays of 24, 16 and 16 yards and a blown coverage led to the only score — a 16-yard pass to Aaron Young — and allowed 8.7 yards per completion on 18 completed passes. One of the positives — Rutgers was 0-for-4 on third downs of nine yards or more. To of their seven third-down conversions came via pass.

Michigan Football Special Teams: B+