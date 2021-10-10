Report Card: Grading Michigan Football In A 32-29 win at Nebraska

Grading Michigan football in all facets of a 32-29 win at Nebraska:

Michigan Football Rushing Offense: A

Michigan's balanced attack included 204 yards on the ground, including a couple big plays that helped determine the outcome. Redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins' 123 yards included two scores and a spectacular 50-yard run in the fourth quarter that set up the game-tying field goal after Nebraska had grabbed the lead. Second-year frosh Blake Corum scored on a 29-yard run to give U-M the lead early in the fourth quarter — together, he and Haskins accounted for 212 yards and three scores, and didn't lose a single yard despite five different Wolverines playing at guard due to injuries. Corum averaged 6.8 yards per rush and Haskins 5.9 against a stingy defense that entered the game 46th nationally against the run (122.2 yards allowed per game on the ground).

Michigan Football Passing Offense: B-

Michigan Wolverines football receiver Daylen Baldwin was targeted 14 times in a win at Nebraska. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Wolverines had another handful of drops, including on a nice first-down play call for transfer Daylen Baldwin in the end zone that would have put Michigan up 10-0. Overall, though, redshirt frosh Cade McNamara was efficient, throwing 38 times for 255 yards. U-M managed 11.6 yards per completion, and while it wasn't perfect, it was solid. Mike Sainristil's diving 48-yard grab was one of the highlights of the year, and the tight ends did their part with five receptions for 65 yards, many on delayed routes. They also picked up 41 yards after the catch. McNamara threw one bad pick and misfired on a few balls, but he was sacked only once and led some huge fourth-quarter drives for the win. U-M's 32 points in that environment, and the nature in which they got them, was impressive.

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: B

A tale of two halves here. Nebraska finished with 140 yards on the ground, 44 of them coming on two carries. One was a key 20-yard scramble on third-and-11 that kept the 'Huskers' first drive of the second half alive. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was otherwise held in check, finishing with a total of 38 net yards and a score. Nebraska tested Michigan's interior repeatedly, but it was tough sledding inside for Rahmir Johnson (67 yards, 3.9 per carry). Overall, not a bad showing.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: D

Too many blown coverages and miscommunications again, including a pair of scores on which receivers were running uncovered. Martinez finished with 291 yards and three touchdowns, and had passing plays of 46, 43, 30, 25 and 24 yards. That simply can't happen, especially in a 'bend but don't break' defense. The Cornhuskers averaged 10.4 yards per attempt and 16.2 per completion, and had a 100-yard receiver in Johnson (105). Their biggest play, a 46-yard touchdown to Austin Allen in the third quarter that cut the Michigan lead to 13-7, should have been called back on an illegal formation penalty. The 'Huskers didn't have enough men on the line of scrimmage.

Michigan Football Special Teams: A-