Report Card: Grading Michigan Football In A 37-33 Loss at MSU

Grading Michigan football in all facets of a loss at Michigan State.

Michigan Football Rushing Offense: C

The Wolverines averaged 4.3 yards per carry, but it didn't feel like it. Other than one, 24-yard Hassan Haskins run, the big plays were pretty much held in check. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara had the second-longest run with his 20-yard scramble. Michigan ran seven times for seven yards in the fourth quarter, simply not good enough — and that included a four-yard loss on an unforced fumble by freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who shouldn't have been in the game (though head coach Jim Harbaugh said McNamara was 'working through' something at the time). The Michigan backs averaged only 3.85 yards per carry, not good enough in this game.

Michigan Football Passing Offense: A-

McNamara was outstanding minus his pick on the last drive, throwing for 383 yards and two scores. Freshman receiver Andrel Anthony broke out with 155 yards, including a 93-yarder to open the scoring, and was a revelation. He ran great routes and was the Wolverines' best receiver. Mike Sainristil, too, had a game with two catches for 62 yard and a score. A few drops (again) were key. Sophomore Cornelius Johnson let one get away late, while frosh running back Blake Corum might have scored had he hauled in a first quarter pass out of the backfield. Guys simply need to make plays when they present themselves.

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: F

Transfer Kenneth Walker is outstanding, but Michigan made him look better than he is. Two of his touchdown runs were the result of the U-M defense not being set — that can't happen — and the Wolverines did a poor job when he cut back against the grain when there was no room to move front side. Walker ran for 197 yards and five scores, averaging 8.6 yards per rush. That says it all.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: B-

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne threw two interceptions but also made some big plays, none larger than a 40-yarder on fourth and five in the third quarter. U-M was threatening to blow it open when he found Jalen Nailor for 40 yards over safety Daxton Hill, the play that changed the game. The Spartans averaged only 6.5 yards per pass attempt, but 11 of MSU's 20 first downs came through the air, and a few big plays changed the game.



Michigan Football Special Teams: B+