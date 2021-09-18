Report Card: Grading Michigan Football In A 63-10 win over Northern Illinois

Grading Michigan football in all facets of a win over Northern Illinois.

Michigan Football Rushing Offense: A+

The Wolverines dominated on the ground for the third straight game, grinding out 373 total yards and averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Freshman Blake Corum notched 125 yards, going over 100 for the third straight game, and averaged 9.6 yards per carry ... and that average was second to frosh Donovan Edwards (10.8 per rush, 86 yards). Both backs ripped off a long touchdown run, 51 for Corum and 58 for Edwards. The receivers continue to get involved on reverses. Freshmen A.J. Henning and Roman Wilson both had big runs.





Michigan Wolverines football running back Donovan Edwards scored two touchdowns in a win over NIU (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Passing Offense: A

Head coach Jim Harbaugh admitted he wanted to get the pass game going, and the Wolverines threw much more on first down. Redshirt frosh Cade McNamara completed four of seven passes for 118 yards and a score — an 87-yard bomb to sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson — on first half, first down plays. Johnson finished with 117 yards on three catches, part of a 12-reception, 233-yard showing by the receivers. Michigan averaged 13.7 yards per attempt and 19.4 per completion behind McNamara's 191 yards passing.

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: B

Minus one drive — Northern Illinois' second of the game on which they ran for 51 yards — and one, 45-yard Rocky Lombardi run when the score was 63-3, the Wolverines were stout. The Huskies ran 36 times for 162 yards, but back Harrison Waylee managed only 34 yards on 12 carries (2.8 per rush) after carving up the previous two opponents.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: A

Lombardi had no shot against the Wolverines' variety of looks, dazed and confused. He completed only nine of 17 passes for 46 yards with a touchdown and an interception, the former coming when his team was down 60. The long was only 15 yards ... which also happened to be the yardage of the Huskies' top receiver, Tristen Tewes. NIU managed a meager 2.7 yards per attempt.

Michigan Football Special Teams: A