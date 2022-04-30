Report: Chris Hinton signing UDFA deal with New York Giants

According to a report from insider Jordan Schultz, Hinton has signed a deal with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

After not hearing his name selected during the 2022 NFL Draft, Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton has found his home in the NFL for the time being.

According to NFL.com's draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Hinton was considered a potential seventh-round selection or priority free agent.

"Early-entry nose tackle with good lower-body power but enough on tape to get excited about," Zierlein wrote. "Hinton, whose father is a former seven-time Pro Bowler, can sit down and defend his gaps and offers up a good fight against double teams. He will be scheme-dependent as he's unable to disrupt in the gaps or stay on schedule against move-blocking fronts.

"He has potential as a backup run-defending nose, but a lack of rush and explosiveness will hurt his chances."

