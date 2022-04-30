 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Report: Chris Hinton signing UDFA deal with New York Giants
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-30 18:37:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Report: Chris Hinton signing UDFA deal with New York Giants

Josh Henschke • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

After not hearing his name selected during the 2022 NFL Draft, Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton has found his home in the NFL for the time being.

According to a report from insider Jordan Schultz, Hinton has signed a deal with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

According to NFL.com's draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Hinton was considered a potential seventh-round selection or priority free agent.

"Early-entry nose tackle with good lower-body power but enough on tape to get excited about," Zierlein wrote. "Hinton, whose father is a former seven-time Pro Bowler, can sit down and defend his gaps and offers up a good fight against double teams. He will be scheme-dependent as he's unable to disrupt in the gaps or stay on schedule against move-blocking fronts.

"He has potential as a backup run-defending nose, but a lack of rush and explosiveness will hurt his chances."

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}