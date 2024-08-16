The Detroit News has reported that Connor Stalions, the staffer who allegedly ran a scouting scheme while at Michigan, was hired as a defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford.

Detroit News: Connor Stalions, 'most hated man in college football,' lands coaching job

Stalions resigned from Michigan last November after the NCAA began an investigation into an in-person scouting scheme inside the program, and Stalions was named the staffer behind the scheme. The university suspended Stalions in October but he chose not to cooperate with Michigan or the NCAA before his resignation.

In a recent leak of a draft version of a potential Notice of Allegations for Michigan, Stalions is alleged to have committed a Level I violation for his acts, including not complying with the NCAA investigation. The NOA draft also states that no connection has been made to coaches, including Jim Harbaugh, but that Harbaugh "ignored red flags."

William McMichael, the father of Jeremiah Beasley, coaches Detroit Mumford. Beasley starred at Belleville before committing to Michigan and joining the team in the spring. Beasley transferred to Missouri during the spring transfer portal window.

McMichael told the Detroit News that Stalions is a volunteer on the staff.



