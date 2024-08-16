PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Report: Connor Stalions hired as high school defensive coordinator

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

The Detroit News has reported that Connor Stalions, the staffer who allegedly ran a scouting scheme while at Michigan, was hired as a defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford.

Detroit News: Connor Stalions, 'most hated man in college football,' lands coaching job

Stalions resigned from Michigan last November after the NCAA began an investigation into an in-person scouting scheme inside the program, and Stalions was named the staffer behind the scheme. The university suspended Stalions in October but he chose not to cooperate with Michigan or the NCAA before his resignation.

In a recent leak of a draft version of a potential Notice of Allegations for Michigan, Stalions is alleged to have committed a Level I violation for his acts, including not complying with the NCAA investigation. The NOA draft also states that no connection has been made to coaches, including Jim Harbaugh, but that Harbaugh "ignored red flags."

William McMichael, the father of Jeremiah Beasley, coaches Detroit Mumford. Beasley starred at Belleville before committing to Michigan and joining the team in the spring. Beasley transferred to Missouri during the spring transfer portal window.

McMichael told the Detroit News that Stalions is a volunteer on the staff.


