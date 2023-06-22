Jordan Poole appears to be on the move according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA Champion is being traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

Paul was recently traded to the Wizards in a deal that involved longtime Wizards guard Bradley Beal being sent to the Phoenix Suns.

The Wizards are entering a rebuild of sorts, which makes a move to add Poole somewhat interesting. Last season Jordan Poole signed a 4 year / $128,000,000 contract with the Golden State Warriors, including $123,000,000 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $32,000,000. With the Warriors moving to a new era under new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., the team was forced to decide to build around its longtime core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and potentially Draymond Green or to move forward with its young stars Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

Poole played in all 82 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 20.4 ppg with a shooting line of 43/34/87. Poole has played his entire NBA career with the Warriors after they selected him with the 28th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. Poole became a breakout star for the team after earning the starting shooting guard spot ahead of the 2021 season, eventually earning his massive contract extension.



