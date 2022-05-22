REPORT: Juwan Howard turned down interview request with Los Angeles Lakers
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has said multiple times that he has no interest in coaching in the NBA at this moment in time and is dedicated to the University of Michigan basketball program.
That loyalty to the program has shown up again as Howard reportedly declined an opportunity to interview with the Los Angeles Lakers for its head coach vacancy, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Howard has a relationship with multiple members of the Lakers franchise, including general manager Rob Pelinka, who was his teammate in Ann Arbor, and LeBron James, who was teammates with Howard during his time with the Heat.
It's not the first time that Howard has turned down advances from the NBA. He made a public statement in 2020 denying any rumors that he was linked to the NBA.
Stick with M&BR for more on this developing story.
