REPORT: Michigan Basketball hiring Dusty May as next head coach

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan Basketball has reportedly found its next head coach, hiring Florida Atlantic's Dusty May.

May took FAU to the Final Four in 2023. He has a .822 winning percentage in the past two seasons for the Florida Atlantic.

May is a Midwest native, originally from Illinois, and a graduate of Illinois. May got his first assistant coaching gig at Eastern Michigan in 2005.

Follow M&BR for more updates as the story develops.

