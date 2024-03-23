REPORT: Michigan Basketball hiring Dusty May as next head coach
Michigan Basketball has reportedly found its next head coach, hiring Florida Atlantic's Dusty May.
May took FAU to the Final Four in 2023. He has a .822 winning percentage in the past two seasons for the Florida Atlantic.
May is a Midwest native, originally from Illinois, and a graduate of Illinois. May got his first assistant coaching gig at Eastern Michigan in 2005.
