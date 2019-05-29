Report: Michigan Offers Phil Martelli Assistant Coaching Position
New Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard's first coaching staff is beginning to take shape.
According to reports, U-M is going after former Saint Joseph's head coach Phil Martelli as an assistant coach.
Phil Martelli has a firm offer from Michigan to be an assistant coach under new head coach Juwan Howard, according to several sources.— Mike Jensen (@jensenoffcampus) May 30, 2019
Mike Jensen of the Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report that Michigan offered the position to Martelli. The former St. Joseph’s coach is 65 years old and was recently fired this March. In his 24-year tenure, he tallied a 444-328 record with seven NCAA tournament appearances.
Martelli led St. Joseph’s to the Elite Eight in 2004 and he is a four-time Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year.
