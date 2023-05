The Michigan basketball program will be participating in the 2023 Gavitt Games this season and, according to one report, the matchup appears to be set for the Wolverines.

According to College Hoops Today's Jon Rothstein, the Wolverines are set to face St. John's and will travel to New York for the matchup.

While no dates and tipoff times have been set, the Wolverines will face off against the Red Storm with a new head coach in Rick Pitino.

