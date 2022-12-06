Report: Mike Hart interviewed for Western Michigan HC, staying at UM
When the Western Michigan football program decided to fire head coach Tim Lester, Michigan RB coach Mike Hart was commonly mentioned as a potential fit.
A report from Tony Paul of Detroit News says Hart did indeed interview for the opening but will not be the Bronco's next head coach.
Paul confirms Hart is the only Michigan assistant to interview for the position.
Mike Hart was the running backs coach for Western Michigan 2014-15 under then coach PJ Fleck.
Michigan Co-OC Sherrone Moore was also a name mentioned for the position. According to Paul, Western was interested but Moore turned them down.
