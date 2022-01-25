Report: Mike Macdonald mentioned as possible candidate for vacant Ravens DC

Could Mike Macdonald's stay in Ann Arbor be a short one? With Wink Martindale and the Baltimore Ravens parting ways, many people made the assumption that Macdonald's name would be associated with the man that recommended him to Jim Harbaugh in John Harbaugh.

It appears that Macdonald's name, at the very least, is in the conversation for the vacant defensive coordinator role.

According to a tweet by the Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston, those should 'watch out' for Macdonald as a potential candidate for the Ravens.