It appears that Michigan's dalliance with the NCAA is not over yet as, according to reports, an investigation has been opened up against the football program for alleged sign-stealing allegations.

According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel, the Big Ten has been alerted by the NCAA that it is opening up an investigation into the Wolverines' program for alleged sign stealing.

"Two of Michigan's opponents this season told Yahoo Sports they became aware that Michigan knew their play signs," the report reads. "Sign stealing does not violate NCAA rules unless the team uses in-game, electronic equipment to relay the information to players on the field or amongst coaches. The 2023 NCAA football rule book addresses sign stealing in a general way under a section titled Prohibited Field Equipment. It states that 'any attempt to record, either through audio or video means, any signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personnel is prohibited.' No corresponding penalty is listed."

The investigation is surrounding NCAA NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which states: "Off-campus, in-person scouring of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited."

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.