Kiffin had been Florida Atlantic's coach since 2017, but accepted the Ole Miss job on Dec. 9.

New Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is targeting Michigan Wolverines football special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge, according to a tweet from ESPN college football reporter Tom VanHaaren.

VanHaaren cites 'a source,' and that 'Partridge has been one of Michigan's best recruiters and has had multiple job offers in the past.'

Partridge is one of only three assistants who has been with head coach Jim Harbaugh during his entire tenure in Ann Arbor, along with cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich and running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh brought Partridge in from Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey, and the pipeline to the Garden State has paid dividends ever since.

The New Jersey connections have helped the Maize and Blue reel in several outstanding prospects in recent years, including current junior safety Brad Hawkins, redshirt junior defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour and former No. 1 overall national recruit Rashan Gary in 2016.

Partridge has also taken on the dual role of coaching Michigan's safeties and special teams this year, helping the U-M secondary rank No. 5 nationally in fewest passing yards allowed per game (173.8).