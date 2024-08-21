The Big Ten's new media contract is in full force for 2024. That means Big Ten games can appear on Fox, NBC, CBS, as well as NBC's streaming app Peacock. Each network also owns a primary time slot with Fox's Big Noon coverage, CBS's 3:30 slot, and NBC's new nightly Big Ten coverage with games starting at 7:30 pm.

Teams can "draft" games they wish to broadcast, which means they can also make trades for games to broadcast.

According to a report from Tim Staudt on his Staudt on Sports broadcast, the Oregon vs Michigan game already has a network and game time chosen.