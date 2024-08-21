PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Report: Oregon vs Michigan TV and game time chosen

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

The Big Ten's new media contract is in full force for 2024. That means Big Ten games can appear on Fox, NBC, CBS, as well as NBC's streaming app Peacock. Each network also owns a primary time slot with Fox's Big Noon coverage, CBS's 3:30 slot, and NBC's new nightly Big Ten coverage with games starting at 7:30 pm.

Teams can "draft" games they wish to broadcast, which means they can also make trades for games to broadcast.

According to a report from Tim Staudt on his Staudt on Sports broadcast, the Oregon vs Michigan game already has a network and game time chosen.

"Fox has gotten other big games away from NBC Sports, including the Oregon and Michigan game," Staudt said. "Which is going to go to Fox that day. Network trades were made available with the new Big Ten Media deal."

Oregon and Michigan would play at noon Eastern on November 2nd as part of Fox's Big Noon coverage. That would be a 9 am kickoff for Oregon's local time.

Staudt suggested that NBC will get the Ohio State vs Oregon game on October 12 as part of the trade. That would make that matchup a night game to be played at 7:30 pm.


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yZXBvcnQtb3JlZ29uLXZzLW1pY2hpZ2FuLXR2LWFuZC1nYW1l LXRpbWUtY2hvc2VuIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaWNoaWdhbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUy RnJlcG9ydC1vcmVnb24tdnMtbWljaGlnYW4tdHYtYW5kLWdhbWUtdGltZS1j aG9zZW4mYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=