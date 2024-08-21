Report: Oregon vs Michigan TV and game time chosen
The Big Ten's new media contract is in full force for 2024. That means Big Ten games can appear on Fox, NBC, CBS, as well as NBC's streaming app Peacock. Each network also owns a primary time slot with Fox's Big Noon coverage, CBS's 3:30 slot, and NBC's new nightly Big Ten coverage with games starting at 7:30 pm.
Teams can "draft" games they wish to broadcast, which means they can also make trades for games to broadcast.
According to a report from Tim Staudt on his Staudt on Sports broadcast, the Oregon vs Michigan game already has a network and game time chosen.
"Fox has gotten other big games away from NBC Sports, including the Oregon and Michigan game," Staudt said. "Which is going to go to Fox that day. Network trades were made available with the new Big Ten Media deal."
Oregon and Michigan would play at noon Eastern on November 2nd as part of Fox's Big Noon coverage. That would be a 9 am kickoff for Oregon's local time.
Staudt suggested that NBC will get the Ohio State vs Oregon game on October 12 as part of the trade. That would make that matchup a night game to be played at 7:30 pm.
