With Michigan’s offensive line bringing back four out of five starters, there remains one open spot as spring practice winds down.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield is in a fierce battle with redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber for the right tackle position. Just like they have done throughout spring practice, the two split the reps equally Saturday, as each one got half the reps with the ones and half the reps with the twos.

Even though the two are squaring off, Mayfield thinks the competition is helping him play better.

“I feel like I’m playing the best I’ve ever played,” Mayfield said. “Hopefully it continues.”

Last season, he appeared in three games as a backup left tackle while keeping his redshirt. The adjustment to the college game was difficult for him.

“Coming from high school, we were an up-tempo, spread team, so I think going to a huddle offense kind of threw me out of whack for a bit,” he said.

Heading into his second season with the program, Michigan has brought in Josh Gattis as its new offensive coordinator. He has changed the offense to resemble the offense Mayfield ran in high school.

“Just getting used to back up-tempo, I think I’ve done a pretty good job.”

With a full year under his belt and a switch to an offense more similar to his high school offense, Mayfield is much more comfortable. He said he is more confident in himself as he has the playbook down.

Under Gattis, Mayfield thinks the play calling is much simpler.

“Our play call names used to be ridiculously long,” he said. “Just simpler now. It’s quick thinking. Get up to the ball. You don’t have to process as much. You just look at the defense and get ready to roll.”

Everything is faster with Gattis’ offense. Mayfield said he is much more comfortable in that type of offense. That feeds into his increased confidence.

His belief in himself is up and so is his weight. Mayfield said is up to 307 pounds after playing at 292 last season.

“I still feel basically the same,” Mayfield said. “[I] Still have the athletic ability, that speed, strength added on, but I’m feeling really good.”

With increased strength, Mayfield will remain in the battle for the right tackle position. He said he could’ve battled for a starting spot last year, but he wasn’t ready yet.

“[I] talked with Coach Warinner,” he said. “We thought it was best if I redshirt, not being thrown directly in the fire right away. I think right now, I have a great opportunity and I have to take advantage of it.”

Mayfield knows he has a chance to start, and he isn’t taking it lightly.

“I have to practice hard all the time and play hard all the time, especially now being in a battle,” he said. “You can’t ever take a play off. That’s one of the biggest things for me, just keep going even if an assignment is wrong. That’s mainly what drives me now that I have competition. I want to win, so I have to perform to my best abilities.”