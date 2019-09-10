News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 11:22:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2020 OL Tobias Braun Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Tobias Braun is just trying to soak everything in.

After spending the majority of his life in Germany, Braun moved to Texas to really ramp up his pursuit of playing college football at the FBS level.

Braun caught some attention while playing at a tiny private school in the Lone Star State. After making the move to Connecticut this offseason, his recruitment has really taken off as college coaches have fallen in love with his potential.

German offensive lineman Tobias Braun holds a Michigan offer.
German offensive lineman Tobias Braun holds a Michigan offer.

Michigan is the most recent school to jump in the mix with an offer, and the Wolverines have his attention.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}