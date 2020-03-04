Makai Cope is a prospect on the rise.

The three-star 2021 wide receiver from Culver City (Calif.) High has notched a few Power Five offers over the last couple of weeks and is in the process of planning out spring visits.

“Recruiting is going well,” Cope said. “Kansas State just offered. Arizona just offered. USC offered a couple of weeks ago. I have a March unofficial visit planned to Kansas State. I’m still planning some others right now.”