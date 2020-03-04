Rising 2021 California WR Makai Cope High On Michigan
Makai Cope is a prospect on the rise.
The three-star 2021 wide receiver from Culver City (Calif.) High has notched a few Power Five offers over the last couple of weeks and is in the process of planning out spring visits.
“Recruiting is going well,” Cope said. “Kansas State just offered. Arizona just offered. USC offered a couple of weeks ago. I have a March unofficial visit planned to Kansas State. I’m still planning some others right now.”
Michigan has actually been recruiting Cope for a while.
The Wolverines put an offer on the table for Cope back in June of 2018 after he impressed the staff at summer satellite camp at Grand Valley State. While Cope was still young, he showed early flashes of being a high level recruit.
