Rising 2021 CB John Howse IV Talks Michigan Offer, Upcoming Visit
John Howse IV is a prospect on the rise.
The three-star cornerback out of Brentwood (Tenn.) High is slowly starting to see his recruitment pick up. He is up to seven offers and had several college coaches inquire about him during the contact period.
“It was really busy before the dead period,” Howse said. “There was like five coaches coming per day. It’s been really fun. I’m enjoying the process. I plan on going to Michigan then Nebraska. I’m trying to go to Penn State. I also think I’m going to go back to Tennessee.”
Michigan rolled through Brentwood and put an offer on the table for Howse. He’s actually been on the radar for months, having attended The Big House BBQ last summer.
For Howse, the Michigan offer held special meaning.
