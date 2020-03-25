Rising 2021 CB John Howse Recaps Recent Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted a handful of important visitors earlier this month before the abrupt dead period.
Among them was three-star 2021 Brentwood (Tenn.) High cornerback John Howse, who enjoyed his time on campus and with the Michigan coaching staff.
“The Michigan visit was great,” Howse said. “My favorite part was just spending a lot of 1-on-1 time with the coaching staff and getting to know them, which was great.”
Howse was on campus for an unofficial visit last summer. He emerged as an offer candidate in the fall and earned a scholarship from the Wolverines in December.
Since then, Howse has moved up the Michigan cornerback board, and position coach Michael Zordich made him feel like a wanted man during his time in Ann Arbor.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news