Michigan hosted a handful of important visitors earlier this month before the abrupt dead period.

Among them was three-star 2021 Brentwood (Tenn.) High cornerback John Howse, who enjoyed his time on campus and with the Michigan coaching staff.

“The Michigan visit was great,” Howse said. “My favorite part was just spending a lot of 1-on-1 time with the coaching staff and getting to know them, which was great.”