Rising 2021 CB John Howse Recaps Recent Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan hosted a handful of important visitors earlier this month before the abrupt dead period.

Among them was three-star 2021 Brentwood (Tenn.) High cornerback John Howse, who enjoyed his time on campus and with the Michigan coaching staff.

“The Michigan visit was great,” Howse said. “My favorite part was just spending a lot of 1-on-1 time with the coaching staff and getting to know them, which was great.”

Tennessee cornerback John Howse visited Michigan this month.
Howse was on campus for an unofficial visit last summer. He emerged as an offer candidate in the fall and earned a scholarship from the Wolverines in December.

Since then, Howse has moved up the Michigan cornerback board, and position coach Michael Zordich made him feel like a wanted man during his time in Ann Arbor.

