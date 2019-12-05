Rising 2021 CB Kalen King Recaps Weekend Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted several talented underclassmen for ‘The Game’ over the weekend, including Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech standout Kalen King.
The three-star 2021 cornerback enjoyed his time on campus and loved taking in one of the biggest college football games of the season.
His favorite part of the visit, however, was spending time with the Michigan coaching staff.
“The visit went well,” King said. “My favorite part was when I was in the recruiting lounge eating food and talking to the coaches. They just let me know how happy they were to see me and how I have a home there.”
While Michigan fell to Ohio State, King was still impressed with the atmosphere and energy in The Big House.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news