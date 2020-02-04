EJ: How busy was it the last couple of weeks with the contact period?

MI: It’s been busy. But it’s also a blessing to have coaches coming in. It’s been nice getting to see some of them. I really appreciate them coming by.

EJ: You’re a bit different with your recruiting approach. You like to keep a low profile and aren’t really active on social media. So how is everything going on the recruiting front?

MI: I do like to keep things low key (laughs). I’m not about the hype at all. I just go out there and take care of my business. But I am going to cut my list down in April, so that will be a good thing.