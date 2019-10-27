Rising 2021 DB Justin Walters Talks Michigan Offer, Visit
Michigan hosted several talented underclassmen for unofficial visits over the weekend, including fast-rising 2021 Bolingbrook (Ill.) defensive back Justin Walters.
The Chicagoland prospect enjoyed his first game experience at The Big House and was impressed with Michigan’s dominant win over rival Notre Dame.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
“We didn’t really get to do that much on the visit in terms of seeing facilities and such because of the weather,” Walters said. “But the game day environment was just insane.
“Michigan played great. They showed dominance on offense and defense which allowed them to come away with the win.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news