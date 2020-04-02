Rising 2021 DE/OLB Patrick Hisatake Talks Michigan Offer
Michigan is doing more and more recruiting in the Pacific Northwest.
Just before the dead period, UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua took a trip to the region and checked in on several recruits. Earlier this week, Nua put an offer on the table for three-star Clackamas (Ore.) High prospect Patrick Hisatake.
“It meant a lot to me,” Hisatake said. “Michigan is one of my dream schools, so getting an opportunity to play for them is crazy. I was really excited.”
Hisatake is listed as an athlete, but he best projects as a defensive end or outside linebacker at the next level.
