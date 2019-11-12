Rising 2021 LB Jamon Johnson Talks Michigan Offer
Michigan is targeting more talent at national powerhouse Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances.
Ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, per MaxPreps, St. Frances is an FBS recruiting factory. In fact, the program is home to four Michigan commits in the 2020 class.
The Wolverines are making it a priority to keep the pipeline flowing and sent out several offers at the school last week, including one to three-star 2021 linebacker Jamon Johnson.
“I was very excited to receive an offer from Michigan,” Johnson said. “It happened by working hard.”
