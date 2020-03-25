Rising 2021 New Jersey DE Dominick Giudice Commits To Michigan
Michigan has scored again on the recruiting trail.
After landing Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen earlier in the day, the Wolverines notched a commitment from rising 2021 New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep defensive end Dominick Giudice on Wednesday night.
A two-star prospect, Giudice committed to Michigan over offers from Air Force, Ball State, Central Michigan, UMass, Temple and a handful of others.
Michigan extended an offer to the under-the-radar recruit and earned his pledge just a few hours later.
Giudice is the first defensive line commit in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.
Giudice was one of New Jersey's sack leaders last season, racking up 22 as a junior.
Overall, Michigan holds four verbal pledges in Crippen, Giudice, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy and Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi.
Michigan has the No. 14 ranked 2021 recruiting class nationally, per Rivals.com.
