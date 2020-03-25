After landing Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen earlier in the day, the Wolverines notched a commitment from rising 2021 New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep defensive end Dominick Giudice on Wednesday night.

Michigan has scored again on the recruiting trail.

A two-star prospect, Giudice committed to Michigan over offers from Air Force, Ball State, Central Michigan, UMass, Temple and a handful of others.

Michigan extended an offer to the under-the-radar recruit and earned his pledge just a few hours later.

Giudice is the first defensive line commit in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.

Giudice was one of New Jersey's sack leaders last season, racking up 22 as a junior.

Overall, Michigan holds four verbal pledges in Crippen, Giudice, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy and Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi.

Michigan has the No. 14 ranked 2021 recruiting class nationally, per Rivals.com.