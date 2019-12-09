News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 18:39:05 -0600') }} football

Rising 2021 North Carolina DE Keeshawn Silver Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is going hard after defensive linemen for next cycle.

The Wolverines recently jumped in the mix for three-star 2021 Rocky Mount (N.C.) defensive end Keeshawn Silver.

The North Carolina native was excited about the new opportunity.

North Carolina defensive end Keeshawn Silver holds a Michigan offer.
North Carolina defensive end Keeshawn Silver holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Me and Coach (Shaun) Nua were talking over the phone, and he offered,” Silver said. “I’m blessed to receive this offer. I just have to remain humble about it.”

Along with Michigan, Silver holds early offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.

