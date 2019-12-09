Rising 2021 North Carolina DE Keeshawn Silver Talks Michigan Offer
Michigan is going hard after defensive linemen for next cycle.
The Wolverines recently jumped in the mix for three-star 2021 Rocky Mount (N.C.) defensive end Keeshawn Silver.
The North Carolina native was excited about the new opportunity.
“Me and Coach (Shaun) Nua were talking over the phone, and he offered,” Silver said. “I’m blessed to receive this offer. I just have to remain humble about it.”
Along with Michigan, Silver holds early offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.
