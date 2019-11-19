News More News
Rising 2021 OL Ru'Quan Buckley Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Ru’Quan Buckley visited Michigan over the weekend and left Ann Arbor with an offer in hand.

The versatile 2021 lineman from Wyoming (Mich.) Godwin Heights called Michigan a ‘dream school’ and was pumped up about the new opportunity.

“It actually means a lot,” Buckley said. “I grew up watching them. My family also likes them. It’s also close to home.”

Michigan offered 2021 offensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley over the weekend.
Michigan offered 2021 offensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley over the weekend. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

While on campus, Buckley got an in-depth look at the campus and facilities and also got to spend some quality time with the Michigan staff.

