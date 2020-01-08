Rising 2021 OL Weston Franklin Looking To Visit Michigan
Michigan is casting a wide net for offensive tackles in the 2021 class.
The Wolverines have offers out to several talented prospects at the position for next cycle, including three-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy product Weston Franklin.
Michigan extended a scholarship way back in June of 2018, and Franklin remains interested.
“They are a great option for me,” Franklin said. “I have a great interest in them. Michigan is a big-time program for sure.”
