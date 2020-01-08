News More News
Rising 2021 OL Weston Franklin Looking To Visit Michigan

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is casting a wide net for offensive tackles in the 2021 class.

The Wolverines have offers out to several talented prospects at the position for next cycle, including three-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy product Weston Franklin.

Florida offensive lineman Weston Franklin holds an offer from Michigan.
Michigan extended a scholarship way back in June of 2018, and Franklin remains interested.

“They are a great option for me,” Franklin said. “I have a great interest in them. Michigan is a big-time program for sure.”

